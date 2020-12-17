Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 05:08
$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear.

The bear's carcass was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn't immediately return an email message seeking more information.

Updated : 2020-12-17 06:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier