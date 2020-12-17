Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 126.00 126.00 125.05 125.05 Up 1.95
Jan 126.60 Up 1.95
Mar 128.45 Up 1.95
Mar 125.25 128.60 125.25 126.60 Up 1.95
May 127.00 130.40 127.00 128.45 Up 1.95
Jul 128.45 131.80 128.45 130.00 Up 1.95
Sep 130.50 132.90 130.40 131.35 Up 1.95
Dec 131.75 133.95 131.75 132.75 Up 1.95
Mar 133.60 135.10 133.25 134.05 Up 1.95
May 134.25 135.70 134.05 134.65 Up 1.90
Jul 134.65 136.25 134.65 135.20 Up 1.85
Sep 135.25 136.30 135.25 135.80 Up 1.85
Dec 136.95 137.10 136.55 136.65 Up 1.85
Mar 137.50 Up 1.80
May 138.20 Up 1.80
Jul 138.90 Up 1.80
Sep 140.60 140.60 139.55 139.55 Up 1.00

Updated : 2020-12-17 05:11 GMT+08:00

