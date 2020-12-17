New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|126.00
|126.00
|125.05
|125.05
|Up
|1.95
|Jan
|126.60
|Up
|1.95
|Mar
|128.45
|Up
|1.95
|Mar
|125.25
|128.60
|125.25
|126.60
|Up
|1.95
|May
|127.00
|130.40
|127.00
|128.45
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|128.45
|131.80
|128.45
|130.00
|Up
|1.95
|Sep
|130.50
|132.90
|130.40
|131.35
|Up
|1.95
|Dec
|131.75
|133.95
|131.75
|132.75
|Up
|1.95
|Mar
|133.60
|135.10
|133.25
|134.05
|Up
|1.95
|May
|134.25
|135.70
|134.05
|134.65
|Up
|1.90
|Jul
|134.65
|136.25
|134.65
|135.20
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|135.25
|136.30
|135.25
|135.80
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|136.95
|137.10
|136.55
|136.65
|Up
|1.85
|Mar
|137.50
|Up
|1.80
|May
|138.20
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|138.90
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|140.60
|140.60
|139.55
|139.55
|Up
|1.00