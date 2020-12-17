Alexa
Twins' Morse given Fishel Award for PR excellence by MLB

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/17 04:14
Minnesota Twins communications boss Dustin Morse has been awarded the Robert O. Fishel Award for Public Relations Excellence by Major League Baseball.

The Twins senior director of communications completed his 20th season in MLB and 15th with the Twins in 2020. He started out as an intern with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and has also worked for the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres. MLB announced the award Wednesday.

In addition to leading player, media and alumni relations, Morse hosted a special on Fox Sports North about Twins outfielder Max Kepler that won a Midwest Regional Emmy. He also garnered attention this summer by scouring the stands to retrieve Minnesota's home run balls as they played without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morse has also established a mentorship program with Minnesota that has produced public relations employees currently with the Twins, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-17 05:10 GMT+08:00

