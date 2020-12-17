Alexa
Indy punter returns to practice following cancer surgery

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 03:40
Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez punts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, ...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday, just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

It's unclear whether he will play Sunday against Houston though coach Frank Reich said he remains hopeful Sanchez will play.

Indy (9-4) used Ryan Allen the past two weeks and he punted six times for a 46-yard average with a net average of 36.7 yards.

Sanchez is averaging 47.2 yards this season with a net of 40.6. In his most recent game, which came following the diagnosis but before surgery, he punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards in a loss to Tennessee.

The Titans and Colts are tied atop the AFC South.

