Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Shopping app Wish falls in stock market debut

By JOSEPH PISANI , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/17 03:17
Shopping app Wish falls in stock market debut

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of Wish, a shopping app that sells cheap clothing, toys and electronics, sputtered in its stock market debut.

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. fell 12% to $21.05 in afternoon trading Wednesday. The stock is trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “WISH.”

Founded a decade ago, Wish positions itself as an affordable alternative to Amazon and other online stores, targeting shoppers who make less than $75,000 a year. Most of what it sells comes directly from Chinese merchants, who list their goods on the app. Wish said it has 100 million customers around the world, mostly in North America and Europe.

ContextLogic raised $1.1 billion in its initial public offering, selling 46 million shares at $24 apiece, valuing the San Francisco-based company at more $16 billion. It plans the use the money raised to grow its business and may buy other companies or technologies.

It’s been a blockbuster year for IPOs, with a record number of companies raising more than a $1 billion, including food delivery company DoorDash and home rental business Airbnb. Unlike Wish, shares of those companies soared in their debut.

Like other e-commerce companies, Wish has benefited during the pandemic as more people stay at home and order online. Sales were up 33% to $606 million in the June-to-September quarter. But it still lost money, reporting a loss of $99 million.

Updated : 2020-12-17 05:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier