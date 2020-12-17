Raiders host Chargers seeking season sweep

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-9) at LAS VEGAS (7-6)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Raiders by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chargers 5-7-1; Raiders 7-6

SERIES RECORD - Raiders lead 66-54-2

LAST MEETING - Raiders won at Chargers 31-26 on Nov. 8

LAST WEEK - Chargers beat Falcons 20-17; Raiders lost to Colts 44-27

AP PRO32 RANKING - Chargers No. 26, Raiders No. 16

CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (4).

CHARGERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (21), PASS (7).

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (12) PASS (14).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (25), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - The Raiders are trying to sweep the season series in back-to-back years for the third time since 1985. The also did it in 2000-01 and in 2015-16. ... The Chargers have lost nine straight games against AFC West teams, two off tying the club record set twice (1972-74, 1983-85). ... Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is 7-14 in division games. ... Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert has six 300-yard games, tied for the most by a rookie in league history. He is the fourth rookie in league history with 25 or more TD passes. ... RB Austin Ekeler has 125 scrimmage yards or more in four of the seven games he has played this season. He missed the first game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury. ... RB Kalen Ballage rushed for a season-high 69 yards in the first game vs. Las Vegas. ... WR Keenan Allen is second in the league with 99 receptions. He has 623 career receptions in 99 games, the most by any player in his first 100 games in NFL history. ... DE Joey Bosa has a sack in five of six games against the Raiders. ... CB Michael Davis has picked off a pass in two of the past three games. He has three interceptions this season, making him the first undrafted Chargers player with three picks in a year since Stephen Cooper in 2008. ... Los Angeles has been outscored by 53 points in the second half, the fourth-highest differential in the league. ... The Chargers have allowed a TD in 18 straight goal to-go situations. ... K Michael Badgley kicked the second winning field goal of his career last week. ... The Raiders fired DC Paul Guenther after allowing at least 200 yards rushing in back-to-back games. Rod Marinelli takes over on an interim basis. ... Las Vegas is allowing 2.80 points per drive, the worst in the NFL since at least 2000. ... The Raiders are allowing opponents to convert 50% of third downs. ... After committing only nine turnovers on their first 100 drives this season, the Raiders have 11 on their past 36 possessions, including a league-worst 10 the past three weeks. ... The Raiders had 22 carries for 79 yards last week and have been held to less than 90 yards rushing in four straight games for just the second time in the past 15 seasons. It happened five games in a row in 2014. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr joined Steve Young as the only players since the merger with consecutive games with at least 300 yards passing, two passing TDs and one TD run. ... Fantasy tip: Raiders TE Darren Waller has 20 catches for 275 yards the past two weeks. Waller has been targeted 27 times in those games and he has 27.3% of Las Vegas’ targets this season, the largest share for a TE in at least 10 years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL