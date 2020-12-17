Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nagorno-Karabakh officials: Azeris capture Armenian soldiers

By AVET DEMOURIAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/17 03:03
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Azerbaijan's president says f...
Azerbaijani troops attend the parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A military parade has been held in the Azerbaijani capital in celeb...

Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Azerbaijan's president says f...

Azerbaijani troops attend the parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. A military parade has been held in the Azerbaijani capital in celeb...

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday accused Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of ethnic Armenian servicemen, in violation of a peace deal that ended six weeks of ferocious fighting over the region.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the president of Nagorno-Karabakh, said several dozen members of the region's self-defense forces were captured. Nagorno-Karabakh human rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan put the number at about 60 ethnic Armenian servicemen, denouncing the Azerbaijani action as “absolutely inadmissible.”

Later, the Nagorno-Karabakh military said 73 of its soldiers have gone missing. Nagorno-Karabakh authorities didn’t say exactly when the incident took place. It came during a flare-up of fighting last week.

There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijani authorities.

Last week, Armenian and Azerbaijani officials accused each other of violating the Nov. 10 Russia-brokered peace agreement, which saw Azerbaijan regain control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands that were held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.

Russian peacekeepers monitoring the peace deal confirmed a flare-up of fighting in the Hadrut region on Friday, and quickly deployed to the area to restore the cease-fire.

Armenia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the Russian peacekeepers helped ethnic Armenian servicemen encircled by the Azerbaijani army to leave the area near the villages of Khtsaberd and Hin Tager in Hadrut.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan charged that the Russian peacekeepers found themselves briefly surrounded by Azerbaijani troops during last week's confrontation — a claim the Russian Defense Ministry quickly denied.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people killed on both sides, the Azerbaijani army forged deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept last month’s peace deal. Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the agreement and facilitate the return of refugees.

The peace deal sent shockwaves through Armenia, triggering more than a month of protests calling for the resignation of Pashinyan —who has rejected the demands to step down. About 25,000 demonstrators marched across the Armenian capital, Yerevan, chanting “Nikol you traitor!” and “Armenia without Nikol!”

Updated : 2020-12-17 05:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier