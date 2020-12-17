Alexa
By TOM CANAVAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/17 02:41
QB Jones' status less certain for Giants for Sunday's game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has become more iffy for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland because of another injury on top of his hamstring problem.

Coach Joe Judge disclosed Wednesday that the second-year quarterback also is dealing with an injury to his lower leg. It apparently happened during Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. He missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks the following weekend.

Judge would not comment on Jones’ status for prime-time matchup with the Browns (9-4). He said it will be determined at practice this week.

The No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft started against the Cardinals and was limping during the fourth quarter. Judge sent out backup Colt McCoy to run the Giants’ final offensive series.

Jones took a beating in the loss, getting sacked six times in ending a four-game winning streak, knocking the Giants (5-8) out of first place in the NFC East.

