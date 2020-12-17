Alexa
Florida man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing mom to death

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 02:28
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for stabbing his mother to death after he got angry when she threatened to kick him out of the house.

Nathaniel Shimmel, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday after facing a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison.

On Aug. 23, 2017, Shimmel called 911 and initially said a robber had attacked her, but later confessed to the crime describing the events in vivid detail. He told detectives Michele Shimmel confronted him at their home in Palm Coast, Florida, and asked why he was not looking for a job.

Nathaniel Shimmel told detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that he stabbed her in the throat, multiple times in the chest, and finally put the knife in her back. Then 22, Shimmel said he watched his mother bleed out and die.

Circuit Judge Terrance Perkins heard the case and decided on the sentence.

Updated : 2020-12-17 03:39 GMT+08:00

