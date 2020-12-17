Alexa
Bills, Steelers, Saints closing in on division titles

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/17 02:00
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets off a pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first h...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the football, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphi...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore cradles the ball after catching a touchdown pass as New York Jets safety Matthias Farley (41) reacts behind...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians congratulates quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Scott Miller (10) during...

Despite an impressive prime-time win over the Steelers, Bills Mafia can't celebrate a playoff berth just yet.

But it's getting closer.

The Bills can wrap up the AFC East for the first time since 1995 win a victory at Denver on Saturday or a Dolphins loss on Sunday against the Patriots. Buffalo can reach the postseason if the Ravens lose at home to the 1-12 Jaguars.

The Steelers, who clinched a playoff spot last week despite their second straight loss, can wrap up the AFC North with a win on Monday night against two-win Cincinnati or a loss by the Browns at the Giants on Sunday night.

The AFC West champion Chiefs can clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Saints and losses by the Steelers and Bills.

And the Tennessee Titans, tied with the Colts for first place in the AFC South, can earn a playoff spot with a win over the Lions and a Ravens loss. The Titans can also get in with a win and losses by the Raiders and Dolphins and a Browns win.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, who are tied with Seattle for first in the West, can wrap up a playoff spot with a victory over the winless Jets on Sunday.

And Seattle can qualify for the postseason with a win Sunday at Washington.

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the defending champion Chiefs or a loss by the Buccaneers at Atlanta. Tampa Bay can get into the playoffs with a win.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-17 03:39 GMT+08:00

