Alexa
  1. Home

British pets to lose EU passports post-Brexit

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/16 16:26
British pets to lose EU passports post-Brexit

British pets including dogs, cats and even ferrets will lose their current European Union passports after Britain leaves the bloc at the end of the transition period on December 31.

They will still be permitted to travel to the EU with their owners after this date, Christine Middlemiss, UK Chief Veterinary Officer, said. But they will have to hold a special Animal Health Certificate (AHC) instead.

The change comes after Britain was granted part 2 listed status under the EU Pet Travel Scheme, reported news agency Reuters.

Previously, British pets could travel freely throughout Europe with an EU pet passport. But after the Brexit transition period ends, EU-wide pet legislation will no longer apply to British pets and their owners.

Under its new status, dogs, cats, ferrets as well as assistance dogs must be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and treated for tapeworm before traveling, in addition to holding the certificate.

The rules will also apply to pets traveling to Northern Ireland from Britain.

There will be no change to the current health preparations or documents for pets entering Britain from either the EU or Northern Ireland.

In the UK, it's estimated that 12 million or 44% of all households have pets, including around 9 million dogs and 8 million cats, according the Pet Food Manufacturer's association 2018 figures.

The bad news for pet owners comes as EU and British top negotiators struggle to reach an agreement on terms to govern post-Brexit trade.

Updated : 2020-12-17 02:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier