Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Israel signs extradition order in Australia sex-crime case

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 00:51
FILE - This Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem. Israel’s Supreme Court on ...

FILE - This Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem. Israel’s Supreme Court on ...

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s justice minister on Wednesday said he has signed an extradition order to send a former teacher to Australia to face charges of child sex abuse.

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn said that after a years-long legal saga, it was Israel’s “moral responsibility” to extradite Malka Leifer.

Nissenkorn signed the order a day after Israel’s Supreme Court rejected what appears to be Leifer’s final appeal.

Leifer, a former educator accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, has been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014. Leifer maintains her innocence and the six-year legal battle surrounding her extradition has strained relations between Israel and Australia.

Nissenkorn did not announce an extradition date. But Manny Waks, an activist who has represented the victims, said he expected it to take place within 60 days.

“An amazing day for justice!” he tweeted.

Updated : 2020-12-17 02:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier