Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Northeast preps for impending major snow storm

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, Associated Press
2020/12/17 00:07
The Latest: Northeast preps for impending major snow storm

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest developments on the winter storm moving across the Northeast (all times local):

11 a.m.

NEW YORK — Restaurants across New York City are facing the challenge of how to protect makeshift outdoor dining spaces from a fleet of snow plows that will roll out to deal with a major snowstorm.

The city has ordered all outdoor dining suspended by 2 p.m. Wednesday, around the time when the storm is expected to start dumping a foot or more of snow in the city and throughout the Northeast.

New York City restaurants aren’t being required to break down wooden shacks and other structures they’ve set up in parking spaces for outdoor dining during the pandemic. But the city wants them to remove or secure outdoor furniture, remove heaters and the tops of their structures to make way for the plows that typically push piles of snow into parking spaces.

The eateries were already struggling to cope with a state shutdown on Monday of all indoor dining.

Meanwhile, New Jersey is poised to restrict commercial traffic from some highways because of the impending snow storm.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, commercial vehicles will be prohibited from the interstate highways that cross the state. The restriction includes all tractor-trailers, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

Updated : 2020-12-17 02:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier