ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 3
Jacksonville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9
Greenville 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
South Carolina 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-17 00:37 GMT+08:00

