ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Greenville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Allen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.