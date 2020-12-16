Alexa
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
West
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281
Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347
L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291
Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332
North
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-17 00:36 GMT+08:00

