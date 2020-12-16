Alexa
The Latest: 2 games in Germany's 2nd division called off

2020/12/16 19:54
Spectators wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus watch the Champions League group F soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg and Borussia ...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Two soccer games in Germany’s second division have been called off after a staff member at Würzburger Kickers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says its entire team has been ordered by local health authorities to isolate “until further notice.”

The decision forced the postponement of Würzburg’s games on Wednesday against St. Pauli and on Saturday against Darmstadt.

