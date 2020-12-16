Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SW;14;84%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;27;17;High clouds;27;18;N;9;50%;0%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;13;9;Mostly sunny;15;6;NNE;9;72%;23%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;Increasing clouds;18;13;W;9;67%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;8;A shower in the a.m.;10;6;SSW;21;91%;56%;1

Anchorage, United States;A morning flurry;-3;-9;Cloudy and colder;-8;-10;N;18;76%;19%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cold;5;1;Clouds and sun;9;3;ESE;8;48%;23%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;-13;-18;Seasonably cold;-10;-16;SSW;14;72%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Downpours;24;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;ENE;8;90%;69%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;15;9;NNE;7;75%;5%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;19;16;Breezy in the p.m.;22;15;SSW;22;59%;0%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;20;10;Hazy sunshine;20;10;NW;6;78%;23%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;ESE;7;84%;56%;3

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;26;19;A stray thunderstorm;25;17;ENE;13;78%;65%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;34;24;Hazy sun;33;23;E;9;52%;18%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;15;9;Partly sunny;16;11;NE;16;79%;64%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;2;-9;Mostly sunny;4;-8;N;12;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rather cloudy;8;1;Partly sunny;7;2;ESE;5;87%;20%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;8;3;Cloudy;7;3;WSW;12;84%;40%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;21;8;Mostly cloudy;20;7;ESE;9;65%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;32;19;Partly sunny;32;19;ENE;14;44%;4%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;3;2;Low clouds;4;1;SSW;7;93%;30%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;8;A shower in the a.m.;9;5;SSW;15;88%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;6;1;Mostly cloudy;7;0;NE;6;79%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;3;1;Low clouds;3;0;SW;4;90%;33%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;26;16;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;20;NE;13;61%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;30;19;Cloudy;29;20;SSE;9;46%;57%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;3;-6;Sunny, but chilly;6;-2;WNW;12;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clearing;20;12;Mostly sunny;21;13;NNE;8;60%;8%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;16;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;SSE;32;63%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;20;A shower;28;21;ESE;6;61%;63%;6

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;30;26;A little a.m. rain;31;25;NNE;16;80%;69%;3

Chicago, United States;A little snow;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;SW;9;65%;6%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. shower;31;22;A stray shower;30;23;W;10;74%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mainly cloudy;6;3;Afternoon rain;5;3;SW;15;87%;68%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun;27;22;Breezy with hazy sun;27;23;NNE;25;58%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny;9;1;Hazy sun;16;5;S;9;44%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;15;71%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny, but cool;16;5;Cool with hazy sun;17;5;WNW;14;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;6;-5;More clouds than sun;8;-2;SSW;8;44%;15%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;27;17;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NNW;10;58%;4%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;10;80%;73%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;10;5;Showers around;11;9;SSW;20;85%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;5;-7;Plenty of sunshine;7;-6;NNE;11;18%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Becoming cloudy;17;12;Partly sunny;17;11;W;10;74%;14%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;14;12;Mostly cloudy;17;13;NNE;11;57%;40%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast and humid;24;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;12;79%;55%;8

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;28;17;A little p.m. rain;27;16;NNE;11;81%;75%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;4;1;Low clouds;2;-1;ESE;11;92%;69%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Showers around;32;24;NNW;7;68%;87%;6

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;21;15;NNE;10;52%;28%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;22;Spotty showers;29;23;NE;21;65%;87%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;27;16;Mostly cloudy;28;16;ESE;8;61%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;Hazy sun;16;1;N;10;49%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;10;8;Becoming cloudy;10;7;NNE;13;79%;11%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;A morning t-storm;30;25;WSW;19;77%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;N;17;50%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;13;A t-storm around;24;14;NNE;11;69%;72%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;7;-10;Plenty of sunshine;9;-6;SSW;6;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;24;10;Breezy in the a.m.;24;8;NE;20;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;1;SW;7;46%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;33;15;Hazy sun;30;17;NNW;20;18%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and cool;1;-3;Low clouds;0;-4;ESE;7;92%;5%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;23;A little rain;30;24;NNE;11;62%;59%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;9;71%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;27;17;Hazy sun;26;16;NNE;10;59%;4%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershowers;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;W;6;82%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;16;3;Clouds and sun, mild;16;3;NE;15;52%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;31;24;Hazy sun;31;24;SW;9;78%;37%;6

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;23;19;Partly sunny;24;20;SSE;14;70%;52%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain tapering off;14;8;Sunny intervals;15;10;NE;5;75%;57%;2

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;11;7;Clouds and sun;10;9;SSW;14;86%;58%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;Periods of sun;18;9;NE;9;53%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;24;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;SW;9;67%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;Fog, then some sun;12;4;WSW;4;78%;31%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;A t-storm around;30;27;ENE;10;76%;82%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NE;8;78%;60%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;A shower;29;24;NE;12;72%;67%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;A t-storm or two;29;13;SW;13;65%;87%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny;23;9;SW;8;42%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;28;21;A shower in the p.m.;27;14;NNW;13;72%;59%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;0;-2;Low clouds;0;-5;SW;8;93%;2%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;E;19;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NNE;15;67%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Overcast, very cold;-13;-14;High clouds and cold;-8;-12;NNE;10;57%;0%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-2;Morning flurries;0;-6;WNW;16;86%;58%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;24;Hazy sunshine;32;24;N;12;56%;1%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;NNE;18;49%;44%;10

New York, United States;Windy, p.m. snow;1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-5;N;40;74%;77%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;More clouds than sun;18;12;Plenty of sun;20;10;W;9;56%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-13;-13;Continued cloudy;-10;-11;SSW;22;82%;38%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;7;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;2;NW;11;54%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;-1;-2;Periods of rain;1;-1;NW;7;88%;79%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;-12;-14;Not as cold;-7;-13;ENE;16;46%;1%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;30;25;Cloudy;30;26;NE;17;74%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NNW;9;80%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;A t-storm or two;31;25;ENE;9;78%;89%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Partly sunny;10;3;S;12;80%;12%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;30;15;Brilliant sunshine;31;16;ESE;18;36%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, less humid;34;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;NNE;18;55%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;32;25;A couple of t-storms;32;24;ENE;17;77%;77%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;7;54%;13%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;3;0;Low clouds;3;1;SSW;8;88%;39%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cold;-5;-17;Mostly sunny, chilly;-1;-11;N;6;38%;4%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;19;10;Afternoon rain;18;11;ENE;13;69%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;A couple of showers;17;8;N;7;79%;60%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;25;Showers around;29;26;E;13;69%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny intervals;7;1;Partly sunny;4;2;NE;13;60%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;4;3;Areas of low clouds;4;1;S;10;97%;63%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Episodes of sunshine;30;25;NNW;9;69%;57%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;25;12;Hazy sun;24;12;SSE;13;27%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;5;Mostly cloudy;16;6;NNE;7;75%;17%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;0;-2;Low clouds;0;-5;WSW;11;90%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;A touch of p.m. rain;14;10;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;NNW;17;73%;27%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;17;A thunderstorm;23;17;ENE;16;77%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ESE;13;73%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid, a p.m. shower;28;19;Humid with a shower;29;19;N;11;74%;66%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;24;6;Sunny and beautiful;25;6;ESE;7;12%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;13;Plenty of sunshine;33;12;SSW;10;23%;12%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;11;75%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain tapering off;12;5;Increasing clouds;15;7;ESE;6;77%;42%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, rain;10;6;A little a.m. rain;11;7;SSW;9;74%;74%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunlit and very cold;-4;-11;Not as cold;1;-3;ESE;4;37%;44%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;2;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;NNE;15;55%;26%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;30;25;A few showers;31;25;NNW;12;79%;86%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;6;0;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;WSW;7;90%;16%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;28;24;A stray shower;28;24;ENE;15;77%;75%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;7;4;Low clouds;6;5;SSW;10;93%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;26;23;A t-storm around;29;24;N;17;70%;44%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;17;14;A little a.m. rain;19;17;E;20;75%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;Low clouds;4;0;S;9;93%;59%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Chilly with hazy sun;4;-4;Sunny, but chilly;5;-3;ENE;7;45%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and mild;10;5;Decreasing clouds;10;3;NW;15;75%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Spotty showers;7;3;Hazy sunshine;10;2;S;9;56%;34%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Occasional rain;18;10;Showers;18;10;NNW;12;83%;98%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mild with clearing;18;7;Sunny and delightful;19;7;E;6;67%;13%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;7;0;Sunny and chilly;8;1;N;12;37%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning flurries;-2;-6;Partly sunny;-2;-6;NE;17;66%;39%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;20;13;Mostly cloudy;21;13;SE;11;49%;3%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;21;11;Some sun, pleasant;20;12;SE;11;72%;23%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-17;-27;Sunny, but cold;-18;-29;SE;9;77%;35%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;6;5;Low clouds;8;5;SSE;6;68%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;4;1;Low clouds;5;1;SSW;6;89%;25%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;ESE;8;52%;13%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;Low clouds;1;-4;SSW;9;90%;12%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;4;2;Low clouds;5;1;S;12;93%;29%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;19;14;Breezy in the p.m.;20;15;ESE;20;72%;27%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;32;23;SW;6;55%;19%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;7;2;An afternoon shower;5;-2;N;3;73%;92%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-16 21:31 GMT+08:00

