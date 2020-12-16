Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

World Economic Forum praises Taiwan’s competitiveness in the face of the pandemic

WEF calls for a reset of the global economy over the next few years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/16 19:47
The WEF has suspended ranking countries by their competitiveness but only for 2020 (WEF photo) 

The WEF has suspended ranking countries by their competitiveness but only for 2020 (WEF photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been able to rely on its experience with previous virus outbreaks, its healthy financial system, and its generalized healthcare coverage to help manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in its Global Competitiveness Report on Wednesday (Dec. 16).

In contrast to previous editions, the new report did not rank countries according to their performance but discussed their ability to recover from the pandemic and transform themselves by paying attention to “productivity,” “people,” and “planet.”

Several crucial reforms will be necessary over the next four years in order to achieve a more qualitative revival of the global economy, according to the WEF. During the run-up to the pandemic, several types of reform stalled, including access to finance, trade openness, innovation, and the creation of breakthrough technologies.

“This unusual moment calls for unusual and much-needed shifts in policy,” the WEF said, asking political and business leaders to concentrate on long-term policies.

The WEF will resume ranking countries for their competitiveness in the 2021 report. In the 2019 edition, Taiwan stood at No. 12, with Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan the only Asian economies ranking higher.
World Economic Forum
WEF
Global Competitiveness Report
COVID-19
pandemic
recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese airlines ready to fly COVID vaccine to country
Taiwanese airlines ready to fly COVID vaccine to country
2020/12/15 16:06
Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia
2020/12/15 14:48
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
2020/12/15 13:32
As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms
As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms
2020/12/14 20:00
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
2020/12/14 15:24

Updated : 2020-12-16 21:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan