Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss

Liang Mong-song reportedly issues resignation letter in rage over colleague's appointment

  154
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/16 17:59
Chiang Shangyi

Chiang Shangyi (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), announced on Tuesday (Dec. 15) that Chiang Shangyi (蔣尚義) would be its new deputy chairman.

This was surprisingly followed by an angry resignation letter rumored to be from the company's Taiwanese co-CEO, Liang Mong-song (梁孟松), according to Chinese media reports.

SMIC later issued a statement, saying that the company is still verifying the authenticity of Liang’s resignation and that any changes to the top positions will be made public according to the listing rules of Hong Kong and Shanghai's mainboards.

The appointments were announced after an interim board meeting, which was followed by the surfacing of the letter on the Internet. The missive read that Liang has been working relentlessly without taking a single day off over the past few years after joining SMIC and helping upgrade its manufacturing capability as well as successfully initiating volume production on the 28 nm, 14 nm, 12 nm, and N+1 process nodes.

"It's about time to leave, as my short-term goal has been completed," it reads.

The text goes on to lament that he was only informed of the appointment five days before the board meeting and over the phone by the company’s chairman, which made him feel disrespected and distrusted.

Chiang and Liang had both previously held top positions at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Liang, the chief of the R&D team, was poached by South Korea's Samsung in 2009 before he later took the lead role at SMIC, while Chiang, the chief operations officer at TSMC, left for SMIC in 2016 as an independent director before joining Wuhan Hongxin as CEO in 2018.

Known as China's most ambitious chip endeavor, Wuhan Hongxin stands accused of the largest fraud in the history of the industry. The failed entity was taken over by the local government in November, with engineers and builders left a year unpaid. Chiang confirmed earlier this year that he resigned from Wuhan Hongxin in June.

The rumor of Liang's resignation sent investors into a panic, and the company's share price nosedived by nearly 10 percent on Wednesday (Dec. 16).
TSMC
SMIC

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC buys land in north Phoenix for US$89 million
TSMC buys land in north Phoenix for US$89 million
2020/12/15 14:48
Reduced TSMC 5 nm chip output not from low iPhone 12 demand: Analyst
Reduced TSMC 5 nm chip output not from low iPhone 12 demand: Analyst
2020/12/14 15:01
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to acquire Germany's Siltronic AG
Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to acquire Germany's Siltronic AG
2020/12/10 16:25
S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove 21 Chinese companies from equities, bond indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove 21 Chinese companies from equities, bond indices
2020/12/10 16:14
TSMC has produced more than one billion 7 nm chips
TSMC has produced more than one billion 7 nm chips
2020/12/09 14:55

Updated : 2020-12-16 21:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan