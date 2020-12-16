Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers

Freeing industrial migrant workers from 12-year limit under discussion: Minister of economic affairs

  276
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/16 19:08
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Wednesday that a trans-ministerial discussion is taking place to determine whether the country should break away from the 12-year limit placed on how long industrial migrant workers are allowed to toil in Taiwan.

At a time when the introduction of migrant workers into Taiwan’s labor market is hitting a snag due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said that there could be a change to the 12-year limit as a result of coordinated efforts to alter the country’s policies toward that group, per the Liberty Times.

Citing problems with a high percentage of COVID-19 cases among arriving Indonesian workers and Taiwan’s subsequent ban on their entry, Wang said the pandemic has caused difficulties for Taiwan’s industries and households in recruiting help from abroad; therefore, the expedient measure would be to keep those who are already here.

She explained that, currently, industrial migrant workers can work in Taiwan for a maximum of 12 years and that the idea on the table is to lift this arbitrary limit. As this is an important issue, a trans-ministerial discussion is taking place, but no conclusion has yet been reached, the minister said.

According to the Employment Service Act, foreigners who engage in household caregiving shall not work for more than 14 years in the course of their employment, while those who work in other professions may not exceed 14 years in aggregation.
caregiving
Employment Service Act
migrant workers
OFW
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/16 10:56
Taiwan, US, Japan lay out areas of further cooperation, from health to technology
Taiwan, US, Japan lay out areas of further cooperation, from health to technology
2020/12/16 10:46
Taiwanese businessman charged for selling counterfeit masks from China
Taiwanese businessman charged for selling counterfeit masks from China
2020/12/15 17:32
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
2020/12/15 16:24
Taiwan among countries with highest digital intelligence: MasterCard
Taiwan among countries with highest digital intelligence: MasterCard
2020/12/15 14:50

Updated : 2020-12-16 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan