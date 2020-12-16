Alexa
Princess from eSwatini attends Taiwan Christmas party

Princess thanks Taiwan healthcare workers and government for their efforts against the pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/16 17:40
Students at the NTHU Christmas party, with Princess Luyandza Dlamini first left (CNA, NTHU photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A princess from Taiwan’s only African ally, eSwatini, praised the island’s efforts against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at a Christmas party held by National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) Wednesday (Dec. 16).

The International MBA program at the Hsinchu City college wanted its students from overseas to set aside the gloom from the pandemic and celebrate a multicultural Christmas, CNA reported.

Several students turned up in their country’s traditional dress, including Princess Luyandza Dlamini from eSwatini. NTHU counts students from Thailand, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Poland, Russia, and Slovenia.

The princess lauded Taiwan’s healthcare workers and government for allowing students to live in the country so safely.

Professors, alumni, and students from business programs at other universities had also been invited to the Christmas party, with NTHU emphasizing it wanted to strengthen ties between the universities and promote student networking.
