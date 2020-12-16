Taipei 101 prepares five-minute fireworks show for New Year's Eve celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the world counts down to the end of the year, Taipei 101 on Wednesday (Dec. 16) unveiled its plan for a five-minute fireworks show for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Major cities across the world usually set off extravagant fireworks at major landmarks after the New Year’s countdown. However, due to the pandemic, many of this year's celebrations have been canceled or downscaled, including in New York, where the organizers of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration have said they would make their event virtual.

Cities across Taiwan, on the other hand, will proceed with the festivities, as the country has contained the coronavirus outbreak fairly well, having reported no locally transmitted case for more than 200 days.

Taipei 101 on Wednesday revealed its grand plan for the highly anticipated pyrotechnic show.

A total of 16,000 fireworks will burst out of the skyscraper and light up the firmament in the capital during the five-minute display. One new feature this year will be circular devices that will allow rings of sparklers to surround the building.

Taipei 101 Chairman Chang Hsueh-shun (張學舜) said at a press conference Wednesday that the show would hopefully serve to uplift Taiwan and the world in this difficult year. He said the preparation started about six months ago, when even less was known about when the pandemic might end.

Chang thanked the company’s board members, the Tourism Bureau, and private companies for helping the show to go on. The show costs NT$25 million (US$870,000), he said, with the main sponsor being the Tourism Bureau.

Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Taiwan's minister of transportation, whose agency manages the Tourism Bureau, said the Taipei 101 show is not just a matter for the capital but for the nation. Taipei 101 is a landmark for Taiwan, said Lin, who went on to say the fireworks are expected to promote the country and generate tourism revenue for the Greater Taipei Area.

According to Taipei 101, the show will be divided into five chapters and dedicated to the fight against the pandemic. The event is meant to be a tribute to Taiwan's frontline medical workers and to convey a message of unity and hope to the world.



(Facebook, Taipei 101 video)