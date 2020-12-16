Taiwan employers face fine if caught providing shoddy dorms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor on Tuesday (Dec. 15) announced a draft amendment that will fine employers and labor brokers if they fail to ensure that migrant workers are provided with proper accommodations.

After cases of Indonesian workers being infected by the Wuhan coronavirus in the same dormitory were reported this month, the MOL announced a draft amendment dictating that employers who fail to ensure that labor brokers arrange clean and safe dormitories for their workers will face fines of between NT$60,000 (US$2,132) and NT$300,000. It also will require Taiwan's 22 healthcare management companies to provide dormitories to the workers of a standard in line with the "living/caring service planning book."

Currently, the "Employment Service Act" (就業服務法) punishes brokers if they are found to have provided substandard housing to migrant workers. Employers are only punished if they do not follow instructions on improving conditions.

The amended version will place responsibility on both employers and brokers to ensure that migrant workers are provided adequate housing. Paul Su (蘇裕國), deputy director of the MOL's Cross-Border Workforce Management Division, said that employers will be fined on a case-by-case basis, such as if they are found to have deliberately asked brokers to provide substandard dwellings or have failed to properly supervise the agents as they provide dormitories to the laborers, reported CNA.

Su said that in addition to the fines, employers could see their employment permit for hiring foreigners revoked and be prohibited from engaging migrant workers for two years. The draft amendment will be up for review until Dec. 22 and could go into force as soon as Jan. 1.