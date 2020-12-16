Moscow Ballet canceled in Taipei after 4 positive coronavirus tests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The opening night performance of the Moscow Classical Ballet has been canceled after four troupe members tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus on Wednesday (Dec. 16).

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that four Russian members of a ballet troupe had tested positive for COVID-19. Cases 745, 746, 747, and 748 are all members of the Moscow Classical Ballet, including two men and two women, ranging in age from 20 to 60.

They entered Taiwan on Nov. 29 as part of their preparations to perform in the country. They had been asymptomatic throughout their quarantine, but after their sequestration ended on Dec. 14, the Taiwan organizers of the event arranged for the troupe members to undergo testing for the coronavirus at their own expense.

On Dec. 16, four ballet troupe members tested positive for COVID-19, while 47 tested negative. Since they were are all asymptomatic and had not come in contact with others, the health department has not implemented contact tracing.

As a result of the four testing positive for coronavirus, the opening performance originally scheduled for Wednesday night at the National Theater in Taipei has been canceled, according to its organizer udnFunLife. The 47 remaining members of the troupe will immediately undergo a third test for the disease on Wednesday evening and a decision on the remaining shows will be made based on the results.

The ballet troupe was originally scheduled to perform Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" and "The Nutcracker" at the National Theater in Taipei from Dec. 16 to 20 and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts in Kaohsiung from Dec. 25 to 27. The organizer apologized to ticket buyers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the cancellation.

Customers with questions about the status of the performance can call 02-7721-6958, extension 2.