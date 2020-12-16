Alexa
Taiwan's New Taipei City will hold New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Nearly 10,000 firework rockets, including high-altitude ones, will be fired

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/16 15:44
(New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government will hold a 10-minute New Year's Eve fireworks display in Bali District at 8:21 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, to ring in the new year.

The city’s High Riverbank Construction Management Office said that it plans to set up a launch platform on Tamsui River in front of Guanhai Boulevard to ensure that beholders on both sides of the river will be able to see the fireworks clearly.

Nearly 10,000 rockets, including high-altitude ones, will be set off in the evening, matching the scale and grandeur of the National Day fireworks, according to the office.

As there is insufficient parking space near Guanhai Boulevard, the office urged people to take the MRT to Tamsui Station, then transfer to a ferry boat to Bali’s Wedding Plaza to enjoy the festive atmosphere and watch the pyrotechnics. The office added that ferry operators have agreed to increase the frequency of boats and prolong services on New Year’s Eve.

After watching the fireworks, revelers can still head to other places for the final countdown, the office said.
