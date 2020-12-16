Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s profile boosted in Philippines due to stellar COVID response

Filipinos impressed by Taiwan's no-lockdown approach to coronavirus management

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/16 15:40
Taiwanese officials, businesspeople donate supplies to people living in the mountainous areas in the Philippines.

Taiwanese officials, businesspeople donate supplies to people living in the mountainous areas in the Philippines. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has enjoyed a boost in reputation in the Philippines for its handling of the coronavirus, while the Southeast Asian nation struggles to rein in the pandemic.

Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines, has shared the East Asian country's approach to countering COVID-19 over ten events and interviews beginning in April, reported CNA. Media outlets including Rappler and BusinessWorld and organizations such as Asia Society Philippines were among those featuring Taiwan’s virus-fighting stories.

According to Secretary-General Chiu Yu-ting (邱裕庭) of the Taiwanese Compatriot Association in the Philippines, people have shown a growing interest in learning about Taiwan over the past months. They are impressed by Taiwan’s relatively few cases and generous donations of medical supplies.

For a country having primarily resorted to lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, Taiwan’s no-lockdown disease control measures have been seen as a model approach by local residents, Chiu added.

Taiwan has demonstrated it can contribute to global health through sharing its expertise and committing protective gear donations. According to Hsiu, Taiwanese businesspeople have donated food and other supplies to disadvantaged Filipinos. Last month, the Taiwanese government donated US$200,000 to the archipelago nation for typhoon relief.

As of Wednesday (Dec. 16), the Philippines has recorded more than 450,000 cases and 8,800 deaths.
Taiwan
Philippines
Filipinos
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic
novel virus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese businessman charged for selling counterfeit masks from China
Taiwanese businessman charged for selling counterfeit masks from China
2020/12/15 17:32
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
2020/12/15 16:24
Taiwanese airlines ready to fly COVID vaccine to country
Taiwanese airlines ready to fly COVID vaccine to country
2020/12/15 16:06
Taiwan among countries with highest digital intelligence: MasterCard
Taiwan among countries with highest digital intelligence: MasterCard
2020/12/15 14:50
Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia
2020/12/15 14:48

Updated : 2020-12-16 16:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test