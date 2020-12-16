Taiwan’s profile boosted in Philippines due to stellar COVID response

Taiwanese officials, businesspeople donate supplies to people living in the mountainous areas in the Philippines. Taiwanese officials, businesspeople donate supplies to people living in the mountainous areas in the Philippines. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has enjoyed a boost in reputation in the Philippines for its handling of the coronavirus, while the Southeast Asian nation struggles to rein in the pandemic.

Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines, has shared the East Asian country's approach to countering COVID-19 over ten events and interviews beginning in April, reported CNA. Media outlets including Rappler and BusinessWorld and organizations such as Asia Society Philippines were among those featuring Taiwan’s virus-fighting stories.

According to Secretary-General Chiu Yu-ting (邱裕庭) of the Taiwanese Compatriot Association in the Philippines, people have shown a growing interest in learning about Taiwan over the past months. They are impressed by Taiwan’s relatively few cases and generous donations of medical supplies.

For a country having primarily resorted to lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, Taiwan’s no-lockdown disease control measures have been seen as a model approach by local residents, Chiu added.

Taiwan has demonstrated it can contribute to global health through sharing its expertise and committing protective gear donations. According to Hsiu, Taiwanese businesspeople have donated food and other supplies to disadvantaged Filipinos. Last month, the Taiwanese government donated US$200,000 to the archipelago nation for typhoon relief.

As of Wednesday (Dec. 16), the Philippines has recorded more than 450,000 cases and 8,800 deaths.