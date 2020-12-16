Alexa
Taiwan’s Foxconn plans to expand India plant despite Wistron incident

Foxconn announced in July its plan to invest up to US$1 billion to expand facility in southern India

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/16 15:20
Foxconn logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn said its plans to expand a factory in southern India have remained unchanged despite riots breaking out at another Taiwanese factory.

On Dec. 12, a protest by about 2,000 workers at a plant in Narasapura in the Indian state of Karnataka run by Taiwan-based contract electronics chipmaker Wistron Corp turned into a riot. The incident was triggered by labor disputes and miscommunication between at least six contractors involved in employee recruitment, according to The Times of India.

An anonymous source told CNA that Foxconn will continue paying attention to developments concerning the Wistron incident. The report also said that Foxconn’s India operations have been unaffected by this protest.

Foxconn operates two factories in India, one in Sriperumbudur in the state of Tamil Nadu, and another in Narsapur located in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Sriperumbudur plant makes Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone 11, while their facility in Narsapur makes smartphones for China’s Xiaomi Corp, among others.

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer in July announced that it would invest up to US$1 billion to expand their Sriperumbudur plant. The expansion plans are expected to take place over the course of three years and create around 6,000 new jobs.
Foxconn
Foxconn India
Foxconn Sriperumbudur
Foxconn Narsapur
Taiwan electronics

Updated : 2020-12-16 16:56 GMT+08:00

