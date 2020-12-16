Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

A pandemic atlas: USA by the numbers, telling and horrifying

By ADAM GELLER , AP National Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/16 13:12
Family members wave goodbye to nursing home resident Barbara Farrior, 85, at the end of their visit at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale on Thanksgiving, T...
A man stands in the middle of cable car tracks on a nearly empty California Street in San Francisco, Saturday, March 21, 2020, as some 40 million Cali...
ManPower DC founder and CEO Jimmie Jenkins, 30, poses for a portrait with his sons, Jahrei Montgomery, 11, and Ashton Cross, 5, outside their home in ...
Michael Tokar observes from his car as his father, David Tokar, is buried at Mount Richmond Cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York, Wednesd...
Mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, and funeral attendants, Eddie Keith, backgro...
Sheets cover electronic slot machines at a casino shuttered due to the coronavirus in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The glitzy casinos and nigh...
Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape's daughter, Lori Spe...
Members of the NYPD Honor Guard, wearing masks, prepare for the funeral of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury in New York, Wednesday, April ...
Empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway lead to downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, April 26, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark J. ...
A sign reads "Navajo Monument Vally Tribal Park Closed Until Further Notice" posted at the entrance of Monument Valley in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah...
A message is written on the front window of the Ranging Bull Saloon which remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in ...
Guests watch the "Trolls World Tour" movie in the rain at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 15, 2020, in A...
Rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing are drawn in a city-sanctioned homeless encampment ...
Waitress Aubrey Kelly, right, checks on diners Jack Thomas and Lisa Wilson in the parking lot of Vitello's Italian restaurant, Saturday, May 23, 2020,...
A blanket is pulled to cover the body of a patient after medical personnel were unable to to save her life inside the coronavirus unit at United Memor...
Samuel Nunez cries as eulogizes his daughter, Lydia Nunez, who died from COVID-19, during a funeral service in memory of Nunez at the Metropolitan Bap...
With the seats in Dodger Stadium empty, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws the ball to a San Francisco Giants batter during the t...
Chaplain Kevin Deegan prays for COVID-19 patient Pedro Basulto while on a video call with the patient's daughter, Grace, at Providence Holy Cross Medi...
A phone is placed next to the ear of Antonio Navarro, a 65-year-old COVID-19 patient, so his son, Jose, could say goodbye to him in his final moments ...
Herriman cheerleaders carry the American flag before the start of a high school football game against Davis, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Herriman, ...

Family members wave goodbye to nursing home resident Barbara Farrior, 85, at the end of their visit at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale on Thanksgiving, T...

A man stands in the middle of cable car tracks on a nearly empty California Street in San Francisco, Saturday, March 21, 2020, as some 40 million Cali...

ManPower DC founder and CEO Jimmie Jenkins, 30, poses for a portrait with his sons, Jahrei Montgomery, 11, and Ashton Cross, 5, outside their home in ...

Michael Tokar observes from his car as his father, David Tokar, is buried at Mount Richmond Cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York, Wednesd...

Mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, and funeral attendants, Eddie Keith, backgro...

Sheets cover electronic slot machines at a casino shuttered due to the coronavirus in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The glitzy casinos and nigh...

Judie Shape, center, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, left, as Shape's daughter, Lori Spe...

Members of the NYPD Honor Guard, wearing masks, prepare for the funeral of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury in New York, Wednesday, April ...

Empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway lead to downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, April 26, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark J. ...

A sign reads "Navajo Monument Vally Tribal Park Closed Until Further Notice" posted at the entrance of Monument Valley in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah...

A message is written on the front window of the Ranging Bull Saloon which remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in ...

Guests watch the "Trolls World Tour" movie in the rain at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre amid the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 15, 2020, in A...

Rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing are drawn in a city-sanctioned homeless encampment ...

Waitress Aubrey Kelly, right, checks on diners Jack Thomas and Lisa Wilson in the parking lot of Vitello's Italian restaurant, Saturday, May 23, 2020,...

A blanket is pulled to cover the body of a patient after medical personnel were unable to to save her life inside the coronavirus unit at United Memor...

Samuel Nunez cries as eulogizes his daughter, Lydia Nunez, who died from COVID-19, during a funeral service in memory of Nunez at the Metropolitan Bap...

With the seats in Dodger Stadium empty, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws the ball to a San Francisco Giants batter during the t...

Chaplain Kevin Deegan prays for COVID-19 patient Pedro Basulto while on a video call with the patient's daughter, Grace, at Providence Holy Cross Medi...

A phone is placed next to the ear of Antonio Navarro, a 65-year-old COVID-19 patient, so his son, Jose, could say goodbye to him in his final moments ...

Herriman cheerleaders carry the American flag before the start of a high school football game against Davis, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Herriman, ...

Month after dismal month, Americans have been inundated by an ever-rising tide of devastating numbers. Hundreds of thousands of deaths. Tens of million unemployed.

By mid-December, five in every 100 Americans — more than 16 million — had been infected by COVID-19.

Those numbers testify to a historic tragedy. But they don’t fully capture the multitude of ways, large and small, that the virus has upended and reconfigured everyday life in the U.S.

For that, there are a host of other numbers. Some may be less familiar than others, yet all are just as telling in calculating the pandemic’s sweeping impact:

Miles that Americans did not drive because they were unemployed, working or studying from home and traveling less: 35.3 billion (through August)

School lunches and breakfasts that went unserved in March and April after schools were closed: 400 million

Number of people participating in meetings on Zoom each day last December: 10 million

Number of people participating daily in Zoom meetings by the end of March: 300 million

Employment rate of low-wage workers as the year nears its end, compared to January: down 20.3 percent

Employment rate of high-wage workers compared to January: up 0.2 percent

Share of small businesses that are still closed even as the U.S. economy has reopened: 28.8 percent

Drop in the number of passengers traveling on U.S. domestic flights this spring: 272.01 million, a decline of 76 percent (March to July, compared to the same period in 2019).

Dollars the international airline industry has lost this year: $118.5 billion

Passengers screened by Transportation Security Administration agents at U.S. airports on April 14 last year: 2.21 million

Passengers screened by the TSA on April 14 this year: 87,534

Number of TSA screening agents who have tested positive for COVID: 3,575

Number of TSA agents at New York’s John F. Kennedy International who have tested positive: 152

Number of people who went to a New York Broadway show during the first week of March: 253,453

Number of people who have been to a Broadway show since mid-March: 0

Number of jobs lost at New York City restaurants and bars between February and April: 233,751

Number of jobs regained at New York City restaurants and bars from April through September: 89,559

People who applied for a job at Amazon.com in a single week, after the online retailer announced a hiring fair to keep up with skyrocketing orders: 384,000

Payments to Americans by the Internal Revenue Service to help ease the pandemic’s economic fallout: 153.1 million checks and direct deposits through August, totaling $269.3 billion

Americans’ spending on restaurants and hotels, compared to January: down 36.6 percent

Americans’ spending on transportation, compared to January: down 50.9 percent

Americans' spending on entertainment and recreation, compared to January: down 64.3 percent

Americans' spending on groceries, compared to January: down 2.7 percent

Total sales of alcoholic beverages during the pandemic: $62.5 billion, up 21.8 percent

Online sales of alcohol in September compared to a year ago: up 256 percent

Sales of tequila for home consumption in September and October, compared to a year ago: up 56 percent

Champagne: up 71 percent

Ready-to-drink cocktails: up 131 percent

Production increase in bottles of Purell hand sanitizer this year: up 300 percent

Number of Purell single-pump “doses” contained in bottles shipped to U.S. hospitals this year: 54 billion

Dentists who closed their offices entirely, or to all but emergency patients, in April: 97.1 percent

Dentists whose offices have reopened, but with fewer patients than usual: 65.6 percent

Dentists who say they are seeing more patients who grind their teeth, usually an indicator of stress: 59.4 percent

Games played during Major League Baseball’s regular season last year: 2,430

Fans who attended those games: 68,494,752

Games played during MLB’s shortened regular season this year: 898

Fans who attended those games: 0

___

Sources: Federal Highway Administration; Sivak Applied Research; U.S. Government Accountability Office; Zoom Video Communications Inc.; Opportunity Insights using data from Womply, Affinity Solutions, Paychex Inc., Intuit Inc., Earnin and Kronos; Bureau of Transportation Statistics; International Air Transport Association; Transportation Security Administration; The Broadway League; Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Amazon.com Inc.; Internal Revenue Service; The Nielsen Company; GOJO Industries; American Dental Association; Major League Baseball.

Updated : 2020-12-16 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test