Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vrankic carries Santa Clara past Fresno Pacific 88-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 13:03
Vrankic carries Santa Clara past Fresno Pacific 88-65

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Santa Clara players in double figures as the Broncos routed Fresno Pacific 88-65 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice added 15 points for the Broncos, who have started the season with six straight wins. Giordan Williams chipped in 13, Guglielmo Caruso scored 12, Jaden Bediako had 12 and DJ Mitchel 10. Justice also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

Garrett Cook had 14 points off the bench for the Division II Sunbirds. Spencer Heimerdinger added five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-16 15:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test