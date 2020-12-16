Alexa
A pandemic atlas: India struggles to save lives, economy

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/16 13:01
Migrant workers sit atop a bus, provided by the government, as others walk along an expressway to their home villages following a lockdown amid concer...
A daily wage laborer with an injured foot rests on the way to his village following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus on the outskirt...
Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New ...
People clap from balconies in a show of appreciation for health care workers in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A daughter of a migrant laborer who has been quarantined with her parents while they were on their way to their village, waits for her father to retur...
Migrant workers from other states and homeless people eat dinner at a shelter set up in a mall during a lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavi...
A laborer displays his identification as he protests against poor treatment at the quarantine center he has been kept in, along with others who arrive...
People who arrived from neighboring Madhya Pradesh state the previous day stretch their hands out to receive a banana each before boarding a bus to be...
Migrant laborers returning to the city for work undergo COVID-19 tests in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A nationwide coronavirus lockdown ...
Family members of Rahul Solanki, who was killed during clashes between mobs of Hindus and Muslims protesting a contentious new citizenship law, cry ou...
Hira Ali carries his physically disabled brother, Muslim Ali, on his back as they wait to board a special train to return to Agra in Uttar Pradesh sta...
Migrant laborers, returning from other states, many of whom have been walking and hitchhiking, ride in a bus as they try to reach their native village...
Migrants laborers from Uttar Pradesh state and their families trying to return to their villages walk towards a bus terminal in New Delhi, India, Sund...
Migrant workers, desperate to return to their hometowns, walk along rail tracks towards a train station in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday, May 11, 2020. ...
Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh state sit stuffed inside a goods truck to return to their villages hundreds of miles away, during a nationwide lock...
Izhaar Hussain Shaikh, left, an ambulance driver who works for HelpNow, an initiative to help the stretched services of first responders, and others p...
A health worker screens people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the coronavirus in Gauhati, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A 9-year-old boy, left, wearing personal protective equipment performs rituals during the cremation of his father who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, Ind...
Migrant laborers from state of West Bengal, who recently returned back to Mumbai, India, sit together in their shared room as they wait for their turn...

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is caught between two calamities — a relentless pandemic that is ravaging the country and a hollowed-out economy that is without precedent.

Restaurants, cinemas and shopping districts are taking teetering steps on the country’s jagged path to recovery, but millions remain jobless. Markets are being thronged with crowds, but many shoppers are not wearing masks. The unemployed are slowly returning to cities to find work, even as hospitals still brim with COVID-19 patients.

That India, the world’s second-most populated country, would have one of world's highest worst caseloads was always a probability. That’s why India’s initial response had to be big — perhaps even unmatched.

The government’s initial communication was confused and marred by misinformation. Worse, India’s ruling party leaders and its freewheeling news channels, which have long favored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalistic policies, found a perfect villain: They blamed Muslims for spreading the virus, leading to an onslaught of online condemnation, physical violence and discrimination.

When Modi ordered the lockdown of the country's entire population of more than 1.3 billion people on March 24 with just a four hours' notice, nerves were frayed.

As the clock struck midnight, the 21-day lockdown came into force, eventually stretching to 68 days. Suddenly, a sprawling landscape, where countless millions of destitute citizens live in tightly packed urban areas, came to a grinding halt.

The lockdown, among the world’s strictest, was a seismic cultural shift in a nation that boasts of its community bond. Everyone hunkered down.

That bought time for the Indian government, which had initially squandered weeks. It marshaled more resources to stop the virus. Trains, hotels, banquet halls were converted into makeshift medical facilities. Garment industries started stitching masks and protective personal equipment. Chemical factories made disinfectants and hand sanitizers.

But Modi’s abrupt lockdown caught India’s enormous migrant worker population off guard. Tens of millions of them were stranded in big cities without jobs, food and shelter.

Fearing starvation, whole families packed their pots, pans and blankets into rucksacks and, balancing children on their shoulders, started walking home along highways. It was one of the biggest migrations in India’s modern history. More than a hundred people died of hunger, heat strokes and accidents.

The migration also dragged coronavirus into every corner of India, particularly the vast hinterlands.

But the lockdown slowed the spread of the virus — at least at first. Even as hospitals were overwhelmed in the U.S. and Europe, India's cases rose at a slow pace.

In May and June, however, those cases started to gradually increase, with megacity Mumbai and the capital New Delhi faring the worst. Social inequalities began to come to the fore. And by July and August, when the country had mostly opened up, India’s virus outbreak was the world’s fastest-growing and infections fast rocketed through its dense slums and urban pockets.

The number of detected cases peaked in September to nearly 100,000 a day and the country's weakly funded healthcare system struggled to keep up.

New infections have fallen nationwide since then. But as air pollution levels rise and winter digs in after a festive season that spawned fears of a viral resurgence, the latest surge is cresting in New Delhi, where critical care wards are stretched to their limits.

By mid-December, India had reported 27 cases per 100,000 population.

The renewed crisis has underscored what doctors have been warning for weeks: It might not be over yet.

One silver lining: India is home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine-makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different phases of trial in India, though challenges remain. The state-run cold chain facilities, used to keep vaccines consistently refrigerated, will not be adequate for the enormous challenge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine.

