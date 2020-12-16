Alexa
6 missing after a scallop vessel sank off Nova Scotia

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:29
DIGBY, Nova Scotia (AP) — Six crew are missing after a scallop vessel sank Tuesday off the coast of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia in two-meter waves and powerful winds.

Lt. Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue coordination center in Halifax said an emergency signal was received at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday from the boat off Delaps Cove, Nova Scotia.

He said a large search effort was underway, but no survivors had been located from the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis.

The rescue center said debris was spotted on the heaving seas at 8:22 a.m., and two life rafts were found on shore with nobody in them. A Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft were dispatched. Three coast guard vessels along with ground search and rescue teams were scouring along the coastal area for any sign of the crew.

Alain d’Entremont, president of the Full Bay Scallop Association, confirmed that the boat is owned by Yarmouth Sea Products, which is a member of the association.

Rev. Bob Elliott, the pastor of the local Hillsburn United Baptist Church, said fears of the worst were mounting for the missing Chief William Saulis.

A distraught Jacob Jacquard, who worked on the scallop dragger last year, said high tides and wicked winds can rapidly transform the Bay of Fundy into a dangerous place to work.

