Southern Miss narrowly holds off Lamar 66-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:47
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Artur Konontsuk scored 15 points, including two free throws with 9.2 seconds left, Tae Hardy added 13 points and Southern Miss held off Lamar 66-63 Tuesday night.

Lamar's Davion Buster missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left and Konontsuk wrapped up the rebound to preserve the wire-to-wire win. Justin Johnson chipped in 8 points for the Golden Eagles who led by as many as 13 deep into the second half.

Kasen Harrison made a pair of foul shots with 25 seconds left to help the Cardinals (1-5) pull within 1. Buster led Lamar with 19 points, adding 3-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc, Ellis Jefferson added 10 points. Harrison scored seven and had eight assists.

Tyler Stevenson had 12 rebounds and seven points for Southern Miss (2-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

