Ali leads Portland over College of Idaho 88-74

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:53
Ali leads Portland over College of Idaho 88-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahmed Ali had 22 points as Portland beat College of Idaho 88-74 on Tuesday.

Ali hit 9 of 12 shots. Mike Henn added 21 points for Portland (5-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Clythus Griffith had 11 points. Hunter Seymour added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Ricardo Time had 19 points for the Coyotes. Johnny Radford added 12 points. Tyler Robinett had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

