Lawson lifts McNeese State past Arlington Baptist 114-50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:10
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A.J. Lawson had 21 points as McNeese State easily defeated Arlington Baptist 114-50 on Tuesday night.

Braelon Bush had 19 points for McNeese State (4-2). Chris Orlina added 14 points and seven rebounds. Collin Warren had 12 points. Keyshawn Feazell had a career-high 19 rebounds plus 12 points.

Trey Ballard had 13 points for the Patriots. Da’vione Stafford and Tra Mallard added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:26 GMT+08:00

