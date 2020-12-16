Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ray leads Hofstra past Monmouth 96-88

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:06
Ray leads Hofstra past Monmouth 96-88

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Ray scored a career-high 29 points as Hofstra topped Monmouth 96-88 on Tuesday night. Tareq Coburn added 28 points for the Pride.

Ray hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Isaac Kante had nine rebounds for Hofstra (3-2). Kevin Schutte added 10 rebounds.

George Papas tied a career high with 32 points for the Hawks (0-1). Deion Hammond added 24 points. Melik Martin had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Hofstra matches up against Saint Bonaventure on the road on Saturday. Monmouth takes on St. Peter’s at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test