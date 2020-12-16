Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Murphy leads Wofford over unbeaten Coastal Carolina 88-77

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:03
Murphy leads Wofford over unbeaten Coastal Carolina 88-77

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 26 points, tying his career high, as Wofford beat previously undefeated Coastal Carolina 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Morgan Safford added a career-high 21 points for the Terriers. Tray Hollowell had 13 points and seven rebounds for Wofford (3-2). Messiah Jones added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Murphy was 8-for-12 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers, converted seven of eight free throws and added seven assists. The Terriers shot 50% for the game to Coastal Carolina's 41%.

Wofford made 15 3-pointers, including a dagger of a pull-up 3 from Murphy with just over a minute left to shut the door on a Chanticleers comeback.

DeVante’ Jones had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers (4-1). Deanthony Tipler added 19 points. Essam Mostafa had 15 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test