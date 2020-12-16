Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hamlet leads North Texas over Ark.-Pine Bluff 81-56

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:16
Hamlet leads North Texas over Ark.-Pine Bluff 81-56

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 14 points to lead five North Texas players in double figures as the Mean Green routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81-56 on Tuesday night. Zachary Simmons added 12 points for the Mean Green. Terence Lewis II chipped in 11, Rubin Jones scored 10 and James Reese had 10.

Dequan Morris had 16 points for the Golden Lions (1-7). Markedric Bell added 12 points. Jalen Lynn had 11 points.

North Texas (2-3) faces Houston Baptist at home on Thursday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Baylor on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

113 words

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test