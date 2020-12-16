Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Council IV, Gilbert lead Wichita State over Tulsa 69-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:05
Council IV, Gilbert lead Wichita State over Tulsa 69-65

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV had 13 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State narrowly beat Tulsa 69-65 on Tuesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Alterique Gilbert added 13 points for the Shockers (2-2, 1-0). Trey Wade chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler had 10 points.

Brandon Rachal had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-1). Elijah Joiner added 11 points. Curtis Haywood II had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test