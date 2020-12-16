Alexa
Ledoux, Bass carry Louisiana Tech over Jackson St. 85-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 10:58
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 17 points as Louisiana Tech routed Jackson State 85-58 on Tuesday night. Jace Bass added 16 points for the Bulldogs, and Andrew Gordon chipped in 9 points.

Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points for the Tigers (0-3). Tristan Jarrett added 12 points. Jonas James had 12 points.

Louisiana Tech (5-2) will pursue its sixth consecutive home victory on Saturday when the team hosts Lamar. Jackson State plays Bradley on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:25 GMT+08:00

