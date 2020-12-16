Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hyland scores 31 to lift VCU over Western Carolina 93-68

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:13
Hyland scores 31 to lift VCU over Western Carolina 93-68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 31 points as VCU routed Western Carolina 93-68 on Tuesday night.

Jamir Watkins had 15 points for VCU (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Corey Douglas Jr. added 11 points. Vince Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Xavier Cork had 16 points for the Catamounts (6-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Tyler Harris and Matt Halvorsen each added 12 points.

Mason Faulkner, the Catamounts’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, scored only nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test