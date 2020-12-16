Alexa
Perry, Jones lift Stetson past FAU 78-69 for 1st win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 11:15
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 19 points and eight rebounds as Stetson defeated Florida Atlantic 78-69 on Tuesday night, picking up its first win of the season.

Christiaan Jones added 17 points for the Hatters (1-4), and Mahamadou Diawara chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.

Karlis Silins had 16 points for the Owls (4-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. B.J. Greenlee added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Hatters shot 55% from the floor in the wire-to-wire win. Stetson shut down FAU's outside shooting. The Owls came in ranked 16 nationally in 3-point percentage but made just 3 of 18 Tuesday.

FAU cut a 39-30 halftime deficit to 47-44 about five minutes into the second half on a Johnell Davis 3, but the Hatters answered with an 8-0 run.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

