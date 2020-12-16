Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's A-Sha teams up with NBA player to donate noodles in US

A-Sha fan Duncan Robinson helps donate 10,000 packs of dry noodles in South Florida

  155
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/16 12:24
Duncan Robinson (Twitter, A-Sha screenshot)

Duncan Robinson (Twitter, A-Sha screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese dry noodles brand A-Sha has partnered with NBA Heat player Duncan Robinson to donate 10,000 packs of noodles to southern Florida.

“This season, during a time of hardship for many, we’re proud to support Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat in giving back to the community,” A-Sha tweeted on Wednesday (Dec. 16). The brand said 10,000 packs of ramen noodles had been purchased in the southern part of the peninsular state and donated to hunger relief non-profit Feeding South Florida.

According to TMZ, Robinson helped deliver the donation on Saturday (Dec. 12) in the city of Pembroke Park. A-Sha announced that the 26-year-old guard would be the brand’s ambassador and that last week's donation was part of the collaboration, Taiwanese media reported Tuesday (Dec. 16).

According to the brand, Robinson had his first encounter with A-Sha noodles at a supermarket near the University of Michigan, where he used to study. He has been a fan ever since and had his agent reach out to the brand earlier this year to inquire about possible collaborations.

The NBA star said he is glad to have partnered with A-Sha, reports said. He added that he has been looking for healthy, tasty meals that can be made instantly and conveniently.

A-Sha was established in Tainan in 1977 and later became a huge hit nationally. The dry noodles brand entered the U.S. market in 2011, two years after being acquired by luxury retail company Breeze Group.
A-Sha
A-Sha dry noodles
NBA
Miami Heat
Duncan Robinson
donation
South Florida
Taiwanese brand

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foundation issues appeal for blood donations amid shortage
Taiwan foundation issues appeal for blood donations amid shortage
2020/12/13 09:05
Taiwan makes monetary, mask donations to Thai charity
Taiwan makes monetary, mask donations to Thai charity
2020/10/21 12:28
Clippers officially hire Lue as head coach
Clippers officially hire Lue as head coach
2020/10/21 11:47
Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship
2020/10/12 10:53
A-Sha becomes Taiwan's first food company listed by Inc. magazine
A-Sha becomes Taiwan's first food company listed by Inc. magazine
2020/09/17 15:34

Updated : 2020-12-16 13:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test