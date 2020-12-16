Taiwan's A-Sha teams up with NBA player to donate noodles in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese dry noodles brand A-Sha has partnered with NBA Heat player Duncan Robinson to donate 10,000 packs of noodles to southern Florida.

“This season, during a time of hardship for many, we’re proud to support Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat in giving back to the community,” A-Sha tweeted on Wednesday (Dec. 16). The brand said 10,000 packs of ramen noodles had been purchased in the southern part of the peninsular state and donated to hunger relief non-profit Feeding South Florida.

According to TMZ, Robinson helped deliver the donation on Saturday (Dec. 12) in the city of Pembroke Park. A-Sha announced that the 26-year-old guard would be the brand’s ambassador and that last week's donation was part of the collaboration, Taiwanese media reported Tuesday (Dec. 16).

According to the brand, Robinson had his first encounter with A-Sha noodles at a supermarket near the University of Michigan, where he used to study. He has been a fan ever since and had his agent reach out to the brand earlier this year to inquire about possible collaborations.

The NBA star said he is glad to have partnered with A-Sha, reports said. He added that he has been looking for healthy, tasty meals that can be made instantly and conveniently.

A-Sha was established in Tainan in 1977 and later became a huge hit nationally. The dry noodles brand entered the U.S. market in 2011, two years after being acquired by luxury retail company Breeze Group.