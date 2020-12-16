Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Miller leads Texas A&M past road weary SE Louisiana

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 10:44
Miller leads Texas A&M past road weary SE Louisiana

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Texas A&M beat Southeastern Louisiana 69-52 on Tuesday night.

Miller finished 8-for-11 shooting and the Aggies (4-1) finished 25-for-47 (53%) shooting. Andre Gordon scored 10 for Texas A&M and eight of the 10 Aggies that played entered the scoring column.

Miller hit a jump shot, Savion Flagg made a 3-pointer, Gordon made 1 of 2 foul shots and Texas A&M led 17-8 with 9:47 before halftime.

Later, Quenton Jackson made back-to-back layups and Gordon made a basket for a 25-10 lead. Texas A&M built a 31-19 lead by intermission and were never threatened in the second half.

The Aggies never trailed.

Keon Clergeot scored 14 points for Southeastern Louisiana (1-6) and Nick Caldwell scored 11. Southeastern Louisiana shot 37% (17 for 46).

Southeastern Louisiana was originally scheduled to play its first 11 games on the road. It's Dec. 12 matchup against Missouri State was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Lions' scheduled home opener is Jan. 2 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test