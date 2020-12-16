Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan responded by sending fighter jets, issuing radio warnings, deploying air defense missile systems to track PLAAF planes

  139
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/16 10:56
Chinese Y-8 REECE on Dec. 15 (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 REECE on Dec. 15 (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Dec. 15), marking the 10th intrusion into the zone this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft and a Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the planes.

The Y-8 is a medium-size, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12 and produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members, depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length with a 38-meter wingspan. It is equipped with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

The ASW variant includes an air-to-surface radar located in a fairing at the chin position, a side-looking inverse synthetic aperture radar (ISAR), and a magnetic anomaly detector (MAD) tube protruding from the aft-end of the fuselage. Inline antenna protrusions for various sensors are located along the dorsal and ventral fuselage spines.

Over the past three months, Beijing has been regularly entering Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. In November, PLAAF planes were detected intruding into Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times; in October, Chinese military aircraft also were spotted in the ADIZ on 22 different occasions, including a drone on Oct. 22.

Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 ASW on Dec. 15 (MND photo)

Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese planes on Dec. 15 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8
Shanxi Y-8 ASW
Shaanxi Y-8 REECE
Y-8
PLA
PLAAF
People's Liberation Army
ADIZ

RELATED ARTICLES

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/12/14 12:36
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
2020/12/12 16:53
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/11 11:57
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2020/12/10 12:13
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton spotted prowling over Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/12/09 17:25

Updated : 2020-12-16 12:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test