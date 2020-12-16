Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Dec. 15), marking the 10th intrusion into the zone this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft and a Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the planes.

The Y-8 is a medium-size, medium-range transport aircraft based on the Soviet Antonov An-12 and produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation. It can be operated by as few as two or as many as five crew members, depending on the variant.

The Y-8 is 34 meters in length with a 38-meter wingspan. It is equipped with four WJ-6 turboprop engines and has a maximum speed of 660 kilometers per hour, a 10.4-km service ceiling, and a maximum range of 5,615 km.

The ASW variant includes an air-to-surface radar located in a fairing at the chin position, a side-looking inverse synthetic aperture radar (ISAR), and a magnetic anomaly detector (MAD) tube protruding from the aft-end of the fuselage. Inline antenna protrusions for various sensors are located along the dorsal and ventral fuselage spines.

Over the past three months, Beijing has been regularly entering Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. In November, PLAAF planes were detected intruding into Taiwan’s identification zone a total of 22 times; in October, Chinese military aircraft also were spotted in the ADIZ on 22 different occasions, including a drone on Oct. 22.



Chinese Y-8 ASW on Dec. 15 (MND photo)



Flight path of Chinese planes on Dec. 15 (MND image)