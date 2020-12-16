DBS Bank and Cipta Kridatama wins Kincentric's Best Employers in Indonesia 2020 accolade

Strong employee engagement a key differentiating factor for 2020 winners

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 16 December 2020 - PT Cipta Kridatama and PT Bank DBS Indonesia have emerged as Indonesia's Best Employers in 2020, according to Kincentric's Best Employer program that measures and recognizes extraordinary employers that demonstrate workplace excellence. DBS Bank is also a regional winner for the accolade.

Both organizations achieved an exemplary score across all Best Employers indices in Employee Engagement, Organizational Agility, Engaging Leadership & Talent Focus, placing them in the top quartile range for Indonesian employers.

Companies were evaluated on four key areas, namely -- 'Employee Engagement', 'Organizational Agility', 'Engaging Leadership', and 'Talent Focus'. A certified Best Employer organization will have its 'Employee Engagement' score on par or better than the top quartile companies with two out of the three of other factors (i.e. 'Organizational Agility', 'Engaging Leadership' and 'Talent Focus') falling within the range.

Strong Employee Engagement Amid Remote Working

Despite the remote and hybrid working arrangement that has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies in the top quartile continue to have a highly engaged workforce, where their employees are 13% more engaged than employees from other organizations. One of the driving factors of 'strong employee engagement' include a conducive work environment that is accepting of diverse backgrounds and ways of thinking -- as shared by 99% of employees from the top quartile organizations.

Andrew How, Market Leader at Kincentric, said "As employees go through a period of uncertainty and are working remotely, the need for employers to continually engage them remains critical for all organizations -- and our Best Employers for this year, Cipta Kridatama and DBS Bank, have demonstrated this well. Communication and engagement remain vital for employee satisfaction, which will result in greater levels of employee interest and retention, especially as we embark into a new workplace transformation."

Role of Senior Leadership and Employee Remuneration

Employees in top quartile organizations also recorded higher levels of confidence in their management, with 94% affirming that their leaders do provide clear direction for the future. In addition, 96% of them agree that executive leadership makes them excited about the future of the organization. Lastly, 93% of employees share that their employers are open and transparent in their communication. These findings further emphasize on the importance of leadership and open communication between employers and employees amid a pandemic.

Another equally important part is that employees in such organisations have also expressed their satisfaction in terms of fairness and growth. The study shared that they are fairly remunerated for their contributions to the company (91%) and that the organization identifies and evaluates employees' strengths and areas of improvement well (97%).

"We would like to congratulate both our winners for displaying extraordinary traits of employer excellence, especially in an extremely unique and challenging year. We hope that they, and other organizations will continue to strive for success as we head into an equally exciting new year," added Andrew How, Market Leader at Kincentric.





