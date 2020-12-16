Alexa
Supercross season to feature 4 tripleheaders

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 08:11
Supercross season to feature 4 tripleheaders

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Supercross will have another unique pandemic-driven format for the 2021 season.

AMA Supercross announced Tuesday the 17-race season will include four tripleheaders in one city and two doubleheaders to promote safety among riders and teams.

The series will kick off with three straight races in Houston, starting on Jan. 16. The next three races will be in Indianapolis, followed by two in Orlando and another in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The series then swings to Arlington, Texas, for three races and three more in Atlanta. The season concludes with two races at Salt Lake City.

Races scheduled for Glendale, Arizona, were dropped from the schedule due to current attendance restrictions and local health mandates. Las Vegas also is no longer on the schedule.

AMA Supercross also will create a wellness plan for fans to attend the upcoming races.

The 2020 season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the final seven races were held in a bubble environment in Salt Lake City. Eli Tomac won his first 450cc Supercross title earlier this year.

Updated : 2020-12-16 09:23 GMT+08:00

