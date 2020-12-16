Alexa
Oh brother, Lazio draws at Benevento with coaching twist

By DANIELLA MATAR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/16 06:53
Lazio's Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Lazio, at the Vigorito stadium in Beneven...
MILAN (AP) — Lazio was held to a 1-1 draw at Benevento in Serie A on Tuesday in a match where the teams were coached by brothers.

Benevento is coached by Filippo Inzaghi while the younger Simone Inzaghi is in charge at Lazio.

Lazio, which recently advanced to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 20 years, is eighth in Serie A, six points above Benevento.

Lazio had won only one of it past five matches in all competitions and started aggressively as Luis Alberto hit the post before Ciro Immobile fired the capital side in front with a spectacular volley following a cross from Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Benevento tested Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina and then found the equalizer on the stroke of halftime as a corner eventually came through to Pasquale Schiattarella, who fired in off the post.

Earlier, bottom club Crotone managed a 0-0 draw at Udinese.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-16 07:51 GMT+08:00

