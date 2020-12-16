Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/16 06:03
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, breaking a four-day losing streak for the S&P 500.

Technology companies powered much of the rally, which helped push the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite to an all-time high. An index of small-company stocks also set a record high. Treasury yields rose.

Investors were hopeful that Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more aid to the struggling economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.13 points, or 1.3%, to 3,694.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 337.76 points, or 1.1%, to 30,199.31.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 155.02 points, or 1.3%, to 12,595.06, a record high.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 45.91 points, or 2.4%, to 1,959.76, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.16 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 152.94 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 217.19 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.07 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 463.84 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 1,660.87 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,622.45 points, or 40.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.29 points, or 17.5%.

Updated : 2020-12-16 07:50 GMT+08:00

