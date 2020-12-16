Alexa
Brazilian leader congratulates Biden on presidential win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 05:31
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro congratulated Joe Biden on Tuesday for winning the U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump.

“Since delegates acknowledged that he was actually elected, we will no longer discuss whether there was a smooth election there or not," Bolsonaro said in a TV interview with Band, referring to Trump's allegations that there had been election fraud.

Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who has at times embraced the nickname “Trump of the Tropics”, considered Trump to be a close ally, often posting videos of himself watching his speeches.

Last month, Bolsonaro said he would wait before recognizing a Biden victory, claiming to have information that there had been “a lot of fraud” in the election process.

Bolsonaro seemed ready Tuesday to work with the incoming administration. “I will be ready to work with the new government and continue to build a Brazil-USA alliance,” he said in a tweet.

Updated : 2020-12-16 07:49 GMT+08:00

