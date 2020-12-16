Alexa
Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 05:43
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers.

The 30-year-old Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA.

Montero should be a significant boost to Seattle’s bullpen that was among the worst in the American League last season.

“Rafael is a solid addition to our ongoing efforts to fortify the bullpen,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “We see his outstanding stuff and quality performance since converting to a full-time reliever as impactful in our bullpen.”

Seattle sent 17-year-old right-handed pitching prospect José Corniell and a player to be named to the Rangers for Montero.

Montero spent two seasons in Texas, entirely as a reliever. Prior to his time in Texas, Montero spent parts of four seasons with the New York Mets as a starter and reliever. Montero appeared in 58 games with the Mets and had 30 starts. He 6-16 with a 5.38 ERA during his time in New York.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-16 07:49 GMT+08:00

